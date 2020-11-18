CapitaLand Retail China Trust to raise at least S$300m for acquisition

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
Singapore
CAPITALAND Retail China Trust (CRCT) has launched an equity fund-raising to finance part of its proposed purchase of interests in business parks and a Guangzhou mall.
The private placement's indicative issue price range is S$1.193 to S$1.236 per new unit, the CRCT manager...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes