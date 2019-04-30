You are here

CapitaLand sets up S$5b euro medium term note programme

Tue, Apr 30, 2019 - 10:14 AM
CAPITALAND has established a S$5 billion euro medium term note programme, under which subsidiary CapitaLand Treasury, may issue euro medium term notes and perpetual notes from time to time, the real estate player announced on Tuesday. 

Subject to compliance with the relevant laws, the notes may be issued in any currency as agreed by the issuer, CapitaLand Treasury, the guarantor, CapitaLand, and the relevant dealers.

The notes may be issued in various amounts and tenors, and may bear interest at fixed, floating or hybrid rates or such other rates as may be agreed between the relevant parties, CapitaLand noted. Zero coupon notes may also be issued under the programme. 

Unless otherwise specified, net proceeds arising from any future issue of notes will be used to refinance existing borrowings, finance investments and for general corporate purposes, CapitaLand noted.

The group has made an application to the Singapore Exchange to list the notes. It added that the notes may be listed on other stock exchanges, and that unlisted series of notes may also be issued. 

DBS, HSBC Singapore, Morgan Stanley Asia (Singapore), OCBC and UOB have been appointed as arrangers and dealers ofthe programme.

As at 9.58am on Tuesday, CapitaLand shares were trading at S$3.54, down five Singapore cents, or 1.4 per cent. 

