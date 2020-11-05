You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

CapitaLand, SP Group and Sembcorp to explore green data centres

Thu, Nov 05, 2020 - 8:52 AM
rachmui@sph.com.sg@RachelMuiBT

Image1_CapitaLand_9TaiSengDrive.png
The study will initially focus on developing solutions to power CapitaLand's flagship data centre at 9 Tai Seng Drive with green energy.
PHOTO: CAPITALAND

CAPITALAND, SP Group and Sembcorp Industries have tied up to jointly study the use of integrated energy solutions to power data centres.

The integrated energy solutions will potentially include a combination of solar photovoltaic, green hydrogen and energy storage among others, the companies said on Thursday. These will be further enhanced with smart technologies to increase energy efficiency and effectiveness, they added.

The study covered under a memorandum of understanding inked among the parties will initially focus on developing solutions to power CapitaLand's flagship data centre at 9 Tai Seng Drive with green energy.

Results from the feasibility study expected in the second half of next year could potentially benefit other data centres in Singapore, the companies noted.

Said Kelvin Fong, CapitaLand's managing director, data centre: "CapitaLand is partnering SP and Sembcorp to further enhance the sustainability of our data centres to support the growth of a clean digital economy.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

"The ability to leverage smart energy solutions and tap renewable energy sources at our data centres will extend CapitaLand's competitive advantage within the data centre industry while meeting our commitments towards global sustainability."

The latest collaboration is the first under SP's energy partnership programme, which aims to "help corporates meet their green ambitions and overcome energy-related business challenges using integrated energy solutions", the companies said.

Research and testing will be done at SP's concept lab.

Chuah Kee Heng, SP's chief executive officer of sustainable energy solutions, said the group will provide "expertise and a conducive environment to help corporates solve their energy challenges and contribute to a low carbon, smart energy Singapore".

Meanwhile, one of the targeted outcomes for Sembcorp in this partnership is to determine how green hydrogen fuel cell technologies can be most efficiently deployed in Singapore to reduce the carbon footprint of data centres, the companies noted.

Said Lim Yeow Keong, Sembcorp's senior vice-president for Singapore and South-east Asia (energy): "A key goal of this project is to find the most efficient way to lower the carbon footprint of data centres without compromising their operational resilience. With growing demand for data centres, finding carbon efficient solutions to power them is key to enable a sustainable future."

CapitaLand shares closed at S$2.56 on Wednesday, down S$0.01 or 0.4 per cent, while Sembcorp shares finished at S$1.64, down S$0.02 or 1.2 per cent.

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Nov 5, 2020 09:42 AM
Stocks

Hong Kong: Stocks start with big gains

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks climbed more than 2 per cent at the open Thursday, building on a healthy rally this...

Nov 5, 2020 09:37 AM
Government & Economy

Chan Chun Sing warns of economic risks from divided US

[SINGAPORE] The US presidential election result may still be in doubt, but whoever emerges victorious will need to...

Nov 5, 2020 09:22 AM
Stocks

Malaysia: Shares open higher on Thursday

MALAYSIA share prices opened higher on Thursday with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index up 11.80...

Nov 5, 2020 09:19 AM
Companies & Markets

Yangzijiang Shipbuilding net profit falls 17% in Q3

YANGZIJIANG Shipbuilding (YZJ) reported Wednesday evening a 17 per cent fall in net profit for its third quarter...

Nov 5, 2020 09:13 AM
Companies & Markets

Manulife US Reit occupancy drops to 94.3% on known expiries, slowdown in new leasing

MANULIFE US Real Estate Investment Trust's (Manulife US Reit) manager on Wednesday said portfolio occupancy declined...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

DBS Q3 profit skids 20%; OCBC's earnings drop 12%

Phase Three of Singapore's reopening could last for a year or more: Gan

Singapore banks dial back worst fears; Q3 profit mostly up over the quarter

Biden wins Wisconsin, in blow to Trump: US media

Asian markets resilient as hopes for a blue wave fade

Purchase this article

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for