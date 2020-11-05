CapitaLand, SP Group and Sembcorp to explore green data centres

The study will initially focus on developing solutions to power CapitaLand's flagship data centre at 9 Tai Seng Drive with green energy.

CAPITALAND, SP Group and Sembcorp Industries have tied up to jointly study the use of integrated energy solutions to power data centres.

The integrated energy solutions will potentially include a combination of solar photovoltaic, green hydrogen and energy storage among others, the companies said on Thursday. These will be further enhanced with smart technologies to increase energy efficiency and effectiveness, they added.

The study covered under a memorandum of understanding inked among the parties will initially focus on developing solutions to power CapitaLand's flagship data centre at 9 Tai Seng Drive with green energy.

Results from the feasibility study expected in the second half of next year could potentially benefit other data centres in Singapore, the companies noted.

Said Kelvin Fong, CapitaLand's managing director, data centre: "CapitaLand is partnering SP and Sembcorp to further enhance the sustainability of our data centres to support the growth of a clean digital economy.

"The ability to leverage smart energy solutions and tap renewable energy sources at our data centres will extend CapitaLand's competitive advantage within the data centre industry while meeting our commitments towards global sustainability."

The latest collaboration is the first under SP's energy partnership programme, which aims to "help corporates meet their green ambitions and overcome energy-related business challenges using integrated energy solutions", the companies said.

Research and testing will be done at SP's concept lab.

Chuah Kee Heng, SP's chief executive officer of sustainable energy solutions, said the group will provide "expertise and a conducive environment to help corporates solve their energy challenges and contribute to a low carbon, smart energy Singapore".

Meanwhile, one of the targeted outcomes for Sembcorp in this partnership is to determine how green hydrogen fuel cell technologies can be most efficiently deployed in Singapore to reduce the carbon footprint of data centres, the companies noted.

Said Lim Yeow Keong, Sembcorp's senior vice-president for Singapore and South-east Asia (energy): "A key goal of this project is to find the most efficient way to lower the carbon footprint of data centres without compromising their operational resilience. With growing demand for data centres, finding carbon efficient solutions to power them is key to enable a sustainable future."

CapitaLand shares closed at S$2.56 on Wednesday, down S$0.01 or 0.4 per cent, while Sembcorp shares finished at S$1.64, down S$0.02 or 1.2 per cent.