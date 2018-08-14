You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

CapitaLand to buy 2 Guangzhou residential sites for 2.05b yuan

Tue, Aug 14, 2018 - 9:32 AM
kenlim@sph.com.sg@KennethLimBT

CAPITALAND has won its bid to acquire two prime residential sites in Guangzhou, China for 2.05 billion yuan (S$409.3 million), the property developer announced on Tuesday.

The two sites in the Zengcheng district occupy 150,000 square metres of land, and could allow the developer to build up to 1,300 homes by 2021 aimed at first-time homebuyers and upgraders, CapitaLand said.

Zengcheng, where prominent companies such as Foxconn and Honda have operations, is one of Guangzhou's fastest-growing districts and the site of the city's planned second international airport, the developer said.

The acquisition will be CapitaLand's second in under three months, following the June 2018 announcement that the group is buying a mix-use site in Chongqing that can yield more than 2,100 residential units.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"These 3,400 units in Guangzhou and Chongqing are a timely addition to our China residential pipeline, as we ready ourselves to release another 4,000 units for sale by the end of 2018," CapitaLand chief executive Lim Ming Yan said in a statement. "CapitaLand remains optimistic about the prospects of China’s residential market, where strong housing sales have continually contributed to the group’s earnings."

Mr Lim said that CapitaLand has already exceeded its full-year capital recycling target of S$3 billion in the first six months of 2018.

Editor's Choice

2018-05-24T143143Z_1136805536_RC1B17EE4CB0_RTRMADP_3_SINGAPORE-BUSINESS.JPG
Aug 14, 2018
Government & Economy

Tighter monetary policy still on the cards as core inflation climbs

JAPAN-STOCKS-073410.jpg
Aug 14, 2018
Companies & Markets

Asia markets skid on Turkish turmoil; analysts downplay contagion fears

BT_20180814_KRHOTEL14YPVN_3530724.jpg
Aug 14, 2018
Real Estate

Wangz Hotel being sold for S$46m

Most Read

1 PayNow Corporate launched today
2 High fund expense ratios put Singapore retail investors in a bind
3 Turkey's lira crisis: How bad can it get?
4 Singapore stocks fall back on double whammy of Turkey crisis, Q2 GDP miss
5 Investor relations professionals evolve to satisfy savvier investors
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

2018-05-24T143143Z_1136805536_RC1B17EE4CB0_RTRMADP_3_SINGAPORE-BUSINESS.JPG
Aug 14, 2018
Government & Economy

Tighter monetary policy still on the cards as core inflation climbs

JAPAN-STOCKS-073410.jpg
Aug 14, 2018
Companies & Markets

Asia markets skid on Turkish turmoil; analysts downplay contagion fears

Olam International's headquarters at Marina One, Singapore_preview (1).jpg
Aug 14, 2018
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Boustead Singapore, Olam, Wilmar, Golden Agri, Bumitama Agri

ST_20180621_DWSCALH1CB_4075729.jpg
Aug 14, 2018
Government & Economy

Construction looks to turn corner with slower 4.6% Q2 decline

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening