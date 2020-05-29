You are here

CapitaLand to deploy disinfection technology in malls

Fri, May 29, 2020 - 9:02 AM
rchia@sph.com.sgRachelChiaBT

Image_4_CapitaLand.jpg
From June, all lifts in CapitaLand malls will be installed with an air disinfection technology that eliminates airborne and surface micro-organisms, such as viruses and bacteria.
PHOTO: CAPITALAND

CAPITALAND will deploy tech solutions such as disinfecting robots and air disinfection systems at its malls to enhance its cleaning and disinfecting routines ahead of Singapore's phase one reopening in June, it said in a bourse filing on Friday.

Starting next month, autonomous UV...

