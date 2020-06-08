CapitaLand to further waive, defer rent for SMEs, expects financial performance to be hit

Get our introductory offer at only
PROPERTY giant CapitaLand on Monday said it will further waive and potentially defer rent for qualifying small and medium-sized enterprise (SME) tenants, though this will lead to an "adverse impact" on its earnings this year.
This move is in accordance with the latest Covid-19 (Temporary...
