CapitaLand to launch e-commerce, online food ordering platform

Fri, May 22, 2020 - 8:29 AM
CAPITALAND on Friday said it will be launching an e-commerce platform eCapitaMall, as well as an online food ordering platform Capita3Eats to complement the sales of its shopping malls in Singapore. 

Both platforms will be accessible by the public via the CapitaStar app and CapitaLand's mall websites from June 1, with the aim of driving sales for retailers during the Phase One reopening and beyond, the company said. 

eCapitaMall is a digital mall featuring the merchandise of retailers, the majority of whom also operate in CapitaLand's Singapore malls. For online purchases, shoppers can opt for home delivery or in-store collection.

Meanwhile, Capita3Eats will offer consumers three ways to fulfil their food orders - through delivery, takeaway or dine-in. 

eCapitaMall's in-store collection and Capita3Eat's dine-in ordering functions will be available from the third quarter, and are applicable after the relevant Covid-19 precautionary measures have been lifted, CapitaLand added.

CapitaStar members will get to earn reward points for every transaction on both platforms. They will also have the option to pay online using eCapitaVouchers starting from Q3. 

Chris Chong, managing director of retail at CapitaLand Singapore, said: "The 'circuit breaker' has brought to the fore the importance of an omnichannel, 24/7 strategy for Singapore's retailers. We want to help our retailers reach out to more consumers and online business opportunities by leveraging the strong brand awareness of CapitaLand and the digital capabilities we have built up over the years."

He added that retailers on its platforms will be able to tap more than one million CapitaStar members in Singapore, while shoppers can benefit from additional opportunities to earn and spend reward points both in-store and online.

CapitaLand shares closed at S$2.91 on Thursday, up S$0.01 or 0.4 per cent.

