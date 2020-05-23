CapitaLand to launch e-commerce, online food ordering platform

Get our introductory offer at only
Singapore
CAPITALAND on Friday said it will be launching an e-commerce platform eCapitaMall as well as an online food ordering platform Capita3Eats to complement the sales of its shopping malls in Singapore.
The property group's latest move is aimed at driving sales for retailers...
