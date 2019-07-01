You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

CapitaLand to sell stake in HK-listed Central China Real Estate

Mon, Jul 01, 2019 - 10:50 PM
nishar@sph.com.sg@Nisha_BT

CAPITALAND has entered into an agreement to sell its entire 24.09 per cent stake in Hong Kong-listed Central China Real Estate (CCRE) to CCRE's existing shareholder, Joy Bright Investments.

At a price tag of HK$2.83 billion, this works out to HK$4.30 per share.

CCRE last traded at HK$3.45 per share on June 28.

Lucas Loh, president (China) for CapitaLand Group, said: "As part of our proactive portfolio management, we regularly review our investments and evaluate opportunities that will enhance returns and complement the group's strategy. CapitaLand's stake in CCRE has generated stable returns over the years. In view that CCRE operates primarily in Henan province, outside of CapitaLand's core city clusters, the divestment would allow us to re-allocate capital to other opportunities in our core businesses."

CapitaLand shares closed at S$3.65 on Monday, up 12 cents.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

BT_20190701_JLASIA_3822459.jpg
Jul 1, 2019
Government & Economy

Intra-Asia trade adds on muscle as US-Sino spat drags on

BT_20190701_LLKOPITIAMFP62_3822167.jpg
Jul 1, 2019
Technology

Kopitiam takes e-payment to next level with cryptocurrencies

file760vxsax5qboeiriizi (1).jpg
Jul 1, 2019
ASEAN Business

Non-tariff barriers hurdle for Asean community targets

Most Read

1 Time to grab banks' promotional fixed deposit rates before probable interest rate cut at next US Fed meeting?
2 US, North Korea to reopen talks after surprise Trump-Kim meeting
3 Kopitiam takes e-payment to next level with cryptocurrencies
4 Heavy fog causes flight delays, cancellations at Sydney Airport
5 Mexico's president says big bank loan shows confidence in Pemex
Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

AK_sgsl_0107.jpg
Jul 1, 2019
Real Estate

Singapore private property price index up 1.3% in Q2: URA flash estimate

doc7612tzqaeygka10ul9a_doc7237q9aotusgt91w1mk.jpg
Jul 1, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Jul 1, 2019
Garage

Fintech Singapore Life secures US$90m from Sumitomo Life Insurance

doc7616mqhp8xvzz6g9afd_doc7616qosk9431cwh09m8b.jpg
Jul 1, 2019
Government & Economy

Hong Kong protesters run riot in legislature, smashing up doors and walls

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening