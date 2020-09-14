CapitaLand unit prices S$800m fixed-rate senior notes due 2032

CAPITALAND subsidiary CapitaLand Treasury has priced its offering of S$800 million 2.90 per cent fixed-rate senior notes due 2032, which will be issued under the S$5 billion euro medium-term note programme established in 2019.

CapitaLand Treasury's payment obligations under the notes will be unconditionally and irrevocably guaranteed by CapitaLand, said the latter in a Singapore Exchange filing on Monday night.

DBS and UOB have been appointed as the joint lead managers and joint bookrunners for the issue. The issue date is currently expected to be Sept 21.

Net proceeds will be used for refinancing existing borrowings, financing the investments and general corporate purposes of CapitaLand and CapitaLand Treasury.

CapitaLand shares closed down 2 Singapore cents of 0.73 per cent at S$2.73 on Monday before the news.