You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

CapitaLand's acquisition of Ascendas-Singbridge completed

Sun, Jun 30, 2019 - 4:32 PM
peckgek@sph.com.sg@PeckGekBT

MAINBOARD-LISTED property heavyweight CapitaLand will mark a new milestone on July 1 as it has completed the acquisition of Ascendas-Singbridge and will start operating as a unified entity.

In a regulatory filing by CapitaLand on Sunday, the real estate giant announced that it had completed its transaction with Temasek and acquired all the issued shares of Ascendas  and Singbridge. With this, the group has become one of Asia's largest diversified real estate players with over S$123 billion of assets under management. Its global network of commercial, retail; business park, industrial and logistics; integrated development, urban development; residential; lodging; as well as fund and asset management businesses spans over 30 countries across more than 200 cities.

Lee Chee Koon, group chief executive of CapitaLand, said: "The completion marks the coming together of two leading real estate players as one unified entity. As an enlarged group, we possess fully integrated capabilities in four core markets – Singapore, China, India and Vietnam, while building greater scale in developed markets. With more asset classes in these markets, we will go further to achieve transformational growth. Diversifying our portfolio to new economy sectors such as business parks, logistics and industrial properties, will give us added competitive edge via a bigger global network of touchpoints. With greater access to the best talents, capital partners, markets and asset classes, we are confident of building CapitaLand into a winning global company."

Key integration deliverables accomplished include the harmonising of key operational and governance processes, formalising of reporting structures and aligning of key performance indicators and financial reports in the group’s functions and business units across all geographies, according to the statement.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The transaction had earlier received overwhelming approval by CapitaLand's independent shareholders at an extraordinary general meeting in April 2019.

CapitaLand closed one Singapore cent or 0.28 per cent down to S$3.53 on Friday.

Companies & Markets

ISEC Healthcare calls for trading halt pending announcement

Maxi-Cash offers to buy back 5.5% notes or exchange them for new 6.35% notes

Hupsteel to appoint independent adviser for Lim family's offer; requests lifting of trading halt

Suntec Reit to acquire Grade A office building in Sydney for A$297m

Dasin Retail Trust to buy China shopping mall for 1.37b yuan

Intra-Asia trade adds on muscle as US-Sino spat drags on

Editor's Choice

BT_20190701_JLASIA_3822459.jpg
Jul 1, 2019
Government & Economy

Intra-Asia trade adds on muscle as US-Sino spat drags on

BT_20190701_LLKOPITIAMFP62_3822167.jpg
Jul 1, 2019
Technology

Kopitiam takes e-payment to next level with cryptocurrencies

file760vxsax5qboeiriizi (1).jpg
Jul 1, 2019
ASEAN Business

Non-tariff barriers hurdle for Asean community targets

Most Read

1 Xi fires shots at US before Trump meet, without mentioning him
2 Time to grab banks' promotional fixed deposit rates before probable interest rate cut at next US Fed meeting?
3 Prime US Reit prices IPO at US$0.88 per unit in downsized deal
4 Heavy fog causes flight delays, cancellations at Sydney Airport
5 Mexico's president says big bank loan shows confidence in Pemex
Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

BT_20190701_JLASIA_3822459.jpg
Jul 1, 2019
Government & Economy

Intra-Asia trade adds on muscle as US-Sino spat drags on

AK_sgsl2_0107.jpg
Jul 1, 2019
Real Estate

HDB resale flat prices dip 0.2% in Q2: flash estimates

Jul 1, 2019
Technology

US artificial intelligence firm Digital Reasoning expands to Asia with new Singapore office

Jul 1, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: CapitaLand, Suntec Reit, Dasin Retail Trust

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening