CapitaLand's Bridge+ to set up fintech hub in Singapore's CBD

BRIDGE+, an extension of CapitaLand's business space portfolio, on Wednesday said it will set up a fintech hub that will play host to Singapore's fintech community, with the group's upcoming development in the Republic's central business district (CBD).

Slated to open in the third quarter next year, Bridge+ 79 Robinson Road will "facilitate collaborations through knowledge sharing events and networking activities to actively support the growth of fintech players, and enliven the community", the company said.

Bridge+ will take up 56,000 square feet of space in CapitaLand's upcoming 29-storey Grade A office development, 79 Robinson Road, which has a total office net lettable area of more than 500,000 square feet.

This will be its first location in Singapore's CBD after establishing its flagship coworking centre in Ascent building at Singapore Science Park, and its ninth in the region.

Bridge+ 79 Robinson Road will span three floors, offering a mix of workspace solutions comprising flexi desks, dedicated fixed desks, and private suites for various team sizes, the company said.

To support the growth of Singapore's fintech scene, Bridge+ has inked agreements with key players here, including the Asean Financial Innovation Network and the Singapore FinTech Association, among others.

The company added that the international fintech community may also tap Bridge+'s network as a platform to connect with local partners through seminars, hackathons, industry gatherings and exhibitions.

Manohar Khiatani, senior executive director of CapitaLand, said the group is delighted to bring Bridge+ into Singapore's CBD, building on its network across Singapore, Banglore and various cities across China.

He added: "We also look forward to anchoring Singapore's growing fintech community, and fostering further exchange with the blockchain, sustainability, and corporate innovation tribes hosted at Bridge+ Ascent.

"Through a series of partnerships, we aim to create a vibrant fintech ecosystem driving innovation through knowledge sharing, cross-fertilisation of ideas, and multidisciplinary collaborations."