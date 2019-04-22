You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

CapitaLand's first closing of discretionary property equity fund raises US$391.3m

Mon, Apr 22, 2019 - 8:30 AM
rjng@sph.com.sg@NgRenJyeBT

file74cvfe6ttc011pv6w7pd.jpg
Investors include institutional investors such as pension funds, insurance companies and financial institutions from Asia and Europe, the real estate group said.
PHOTO: REUTERS

CAPITALAND has raised US$391.3 million for its first discretionary real estate equity fund. Investors include institutional investors such as pension funds, insurance companies and financial institutions from Asia and Europe, the real estate group said.

It is the fund's first closing; fundraising commenced nine months before, in July 2018.

CapitaLand Asia Partners I (CAP I) will invest in "value-add and transitional" office buildings in Asia’s key gateway cities, specifically Singapore, Beijing, Guangzhou, Shanghai, Shenzhen, Osaka and Tokyo, CapitaLand said in a Singapore Exchange filing.

James Lim, CEO of CapitaLand Investment Management, said: “We are delighted with the successful first closing of CAP I and welcome several new investors to the CapitaLand’s fund management platform. CAP I has a ready pipeline of investment opportunities for capital deployment and we expect to deploy capital in the coming months."

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

CapitaLand is in advanced discussion with several groups and expects subsequent closings for the fund, he added.

Before CAP I was announced, CapitaLand previously raised US$556 million in its first closing of Credo I China, the company's first discretionary real estate debt fund, in February 2019. CapitaLand expects the Credo I China fund to raise a total of US$750 million for investment in offshore US dollar-denominated subordinated instruments for property in China’s first and second-tier cities.

Editor's Choice

BT_20190422_LSFX_3759546.jpg
Apr 22, 2019
Banking & Finance

Singapore banks' FX volumes surge on strong Asian growth

BT_20190422_SPNEWCAMPUS_3759594.jpg
Apr 22, 2019
Garage

NewCampus draws learners back to the classroom

BT_20190422_TSGLIFE22_3759609.jpg
Apr 22, 2019
Garage

Glife raises S$1.6m of seed capital to take farm food direct to forks

Most Read

1 Will Jewel be Changi's game-changer?
2 Premium New Zealand honey producer admits adding chemicals
3 SM Investments to sue Hyflux for alleged breach of agreement
4 With Kim-Putin summit, Moscow eyes role in North Korea
5 Ex-white knight SM Investments sues Hyflux for breaching agreement terms
Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

BT_20190422_LSFX_3759546.jpg
Apr 22, 2019
Banking & Finance

Singapore banks' FX volumes surge on strong Asian growth

BT_20190422_SPNEWCAMPUS_3759594.jpg
Apr 22, 2019
Garage

NewCampus draws learners back to the classroom

Apr 22, 2019
Companies & Markets

Room to sharpen regulatory efficiency

BT_20190422_TSGLIFE22_3759609.jpg
Apr 22, 2019
Garage

Glife raises S$1.6m of seed capital to take farm food direct to forks

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening