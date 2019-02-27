You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

CapitaLand's first closing of property debt fund raises over 70% of US$750m target

Wed, Feb 27, 2019 - 8:56 AM
rachmui@sph.com.sg@RachelMuiBT

SL_cl_270219_45.jpg
Capitaland has announced the first closing of the group's first discretionary real estate debt fund, with a target capital raise of US$750 million.
PHOTO: ST FILE

CAPITALAND has announced the first closing of the group's first discretionary real estate debt fund, with a target capital raise of US$750 million. 

It has raised over 70 per cent of the capital, or US$556 million for the fund's first closing, with subsequent commitments from major institutional investors expected later this year, it said. 

The Credo I China fund will invest in offshore US dollar-denominated subordinated instruments for real estate in China's first and second-tier cities, the group said in an exchange filing on Wednesday morning before the market opened.

It added that the fund will focus on loans and securities of "high-quality real estate covering commercial, retail, residential, logistics and industrial properties".  

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The property developer will hold a 10 per cent stake in the fund, which is set to be one of China's largest real estate debt funds, according to the group.

Lee Chee Koon, CapitaLand’s president and group CEO, said the group is delighted with the strong investor participation in the fund, and that its fund management business is an "integral part" of CapitaLand's strategy. 

"Credo I China will broaden CapitaLand's fund offerings to real estate debts, going beyond our existing 15 private equity funds, which focus primarily on direct investment in property projects," added Mr Lee. 

Separately, CapitaLand's president for China and investment management, Lucas Loh, noted that the fund comes at an opportune time as a "significant volume of China’s commercial real estate loans are due for refinancing within the next few years, while bank regulatory changes and deleveraging measures have tightened the amount of credit available to borrowers, prompting them to turn to non-bank lenders". 

He added that the Credo I China fund will also augment CapitaLand's business in China through investment in real estate debts.

Shares in CapitaLand closed at S$3.50 apiece on Tuesday, down 0.85 per cent, or three Singapore cents. 

Companies & Markets

OUE fiscal 2018 earnings tumble 89.4% to S$10m

Golden Agri back in the black in Q4 with US$79.3m profit on fair value gains

Chaswood Resources expects to narrow FY2018 loss

Clash over S$2.7b of debt at Hyflux heats up

Temasek leads US$85m investment round for gene therapy startup

Improving outlook for SIA but downside risks lurk

Editor's Choice

SL_MAS_270219_6.jpg
Feb 27, 2019
Banking & Finance

No hard feelings; consumers may soon switch banks with ease

Feb 27, 2019
Companies & Markets

Keppel unit partners LNG shipping firm to build floating liquefied natural gas facility

BP_BEST World International _250219_7_0.jpg
Feb 27, 2019
Companies & Markets

Best World Q4 gain up on 78% gross margin; proposes higher payout

Most Read

1 Hot stock: Best World shares plunge as much as 25.8% as trading resumes
2 Acra to overhaul portal after rogue agents misused services
3 Pine Grove a litmus test for developers' en bloc appetite
4 S-Reits stand to gain this year as markets turn in their favour
5 PropNex launches new HDB Auction service; Q4 profit slides on cooling measures
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

SL_MAS_270219_6.jpg
Feb 27, 2019
Banking & Finance

No hard feelings; consumers may soon switch banks with ease

SL_sg_270219_28.jpg
Feb 27, 2019
Government & Economy

January output shrinks for first time in a year

BT_20190227_ABPARL27_3707731.jpg
Feb 27, 2019
Singapore Budget 2019
Government & Economy

Labour crunch takes centre stage in the House

BT_20190227_KRSTRAITS27_3707630.jpg
Feb 27, 2019
Real Estate

WeWork said to be in advanced talks to lease 100,000 sq ft in MYP Centre

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening