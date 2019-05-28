CapitaLand's new exco to include several C-suite Ascendas-Singbridge execs

Property giant CapitaLand is setting up a new executive committee to provide strategic business planning, organisational alignment and implementation following its Ascendas-Singbridge acquisition.

The new committee, led by CapitaLand group CEO Lee Chee Koon, will include several C-suite executives from Ascendas-Singbridge, the company said in a regulatory filing on Monday morning.

CapitaLand's acquisition of Ascendas-Singbridge, meanwhile, is on track for completion by end-June this year. It will propel the company into one of Asia's largest diversified real estate groups with over S$123 billion of assets under management.

The enlarged group, which covers CapitaLand's commercial, retail; business park, industrial and logistics; integrated development, urban development; and residential businesses, will be organised along geographical lines covering Singapore, China, India, Vietnam and other developed markets. The group's lodging business, and fund and asset management business, will be organised as standalone sectors.

Current deputy group CEO of Ascendas-Singbridge Manohar Khiatani has been appointed as senior executive director of CapitaLand. He will assist Mr Lee in matters regarding organisation integration, as well as its India and business parks businesses.

Jonathan Yap, currently group chief operating officer and group chief financial officer of Ascendas-Singbridge, will be appointed president, CapitaLand Financial. He will oversee the group's Reits and business trusts; private and third-party funds and the group's India business.

He Jihong, currently chief investment officer of Ascendas-Singbridge, will join as chief corporate strategy officer of CapitaLand. She will identify strategic business focus areas and work closely with businesses to formulate corporate strategies for the group's long-term sustainable business results.

CapitaLand chief business innovation officer Lynette Leong will take on the role of chief sustainability officer, responsible for the group's sustainability strategy and policies. She will integrate these policies into the group's business and operations' strategic environmental, social and governance efforts at various stakeholder levels.

Current group chief people officer Tan Seng Chai will take on the role of chief corporate and people officer. Meanwhile, Andrew Lim will remain as group chief financial officer, and Kevin Goh as The Ascott CEO.

Jason Leow, as president, Singapore & International, will oversee the business and growth of the group in Singapore and internationally, excluding China and India.

Lucas Loh, as president, China, will oversee the business and growth in China as a core geographical market for the group.

Wen Khai Meng, senior advisor, group strategy will also become a member of the executive committee.

All appointments will be effective from July 1, 2019.

CapitaLand will also be creating a group centre of excellence (COE) which focuses on bolstering capabilities, innovation and setting standards for business sectors and operating platforms which it is involved in.

Focus areas include urban strategy, business communities development, retail innovation, customer services & solutions, sustainability and digital & technology.

Mr Khiatani will oversee the COEs for business communities development and customer services & solutions. Mr Leow will oversee the COE for retail innovation, and Mr Loh will oversee the COE for urban strategy. The COE for sustainability will be overseen by Mr Lim; while the digital & technology COE will fall under the remit of Mr Tan.

Shares of the group closed at S$3.29 on Monday, up 1 Singapore cent or 0.31 per cent.

