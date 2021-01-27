CapitaLand's pursuit of heft and diversity is not working, it's time to separate growth from value

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
CAPITALAND has been trying to reposition itself to benefit from the growth of e-commerce and the knowledge economy. But it isn't getting much credit for its effort.
In the wake of Covid-19, the market seems firmly focused instead on the risks of its legacy exposure to shopping malls,...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes