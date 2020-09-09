CapitaLand's Rochester Commons in one-north slated for completion in Q4 2021

An artist's impression of Rochester Commons - which will be connected via an approximately 1,200-foot green trail, interspersed with a sky garden, viewing decks, event spaces and meeting pods.

CAPITALAND on Wednesday said that Rochester Commons - a campus-style integrated development - is targeted for completion in the fourth quarter of 2021.

The development is at 1 Rochester Park within one-north and will feature a Grade A office tower, a hotel, 12 black-and-white heritage bungalows and Catapult - an executive learning centre.

The Grade A tower will have 17 storeys with over 200,000 square feet (sq ft) of traditional office spaces and flexible spaces. CapitaLand said that corporates can choose from column-free large floor plates spanning 22,500 sq ft per floor or in one of the seven heritage bungalows that have been conserved and converted into workspaces.

The remaining five heritage bungalows will be occupied by food and beverage establishments or retail.

Catapult - which CapitaLand says will be South-east Asia's first shared executive learning centre - focuses on leadership development and grooming of talent for regional and senior roles. Catapult has been hosting learning programme pilots since early 2019.

The hotel component will be operated by the property giant's lodging arm The Ascott under the Citadines Connect brand. The 135-unit hotel will cater to both short and long stays and has features such as a swimming pool, a 24-hour gymnasium and service robots which perform tasks such as concierge services, delivering clean laundry and refilling room supplies.

Rochester Commons will also have outdoor social spaces - including a multi-purpose outdoor court called "Common Ground" where executives can take part in community events.

The development is located between two business hubs - the central business district and International Business Park at Jurong Lake District. It is within walking distance from Buona Vista MRT.

CapitaLand shares were trading flat at S$2.73 as at 2.46pm on Wednesday.