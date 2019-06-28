You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Cash offer to delist Memtech extended to July 12

Fri, Jun 28, 2019 - 8:59 AM
rjng@sph.com.sg@NgRenJyeBT

MEMTECH International announced on Thursday night that the closing date of a voluntary conditional offer from controlling shareholders, the Chuang family, to delist the Singapore-listed electronics components manufacturer has been extended.

The closing date was extended to 5:30pm on July 12 from June 28.

There will be no change to the final offer price of S$1.35 in cash for each share, in a deal that values the company at S$189 million.

As at 5pm on June 27, the total number of shares owned, controlled or agreed to be acquired by the offeror and its concert parties represent about 87.9 per cent of the total number of shares.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The offer will become unconditional if the offeror receives, by the close of the offer, valid acceptances for it to control no less than 90 per cent of Memtech. The offeror has also reserved the right to reduce the acceptance condition to 50 per cent.

Memtech's shares closed up S$0.01 or 0.8 per cent at S$1.34 on Thursday.

Companies & Markets

Frasers Hospitality Reit takes out S$370m in loan facilities

Ayondo interim CEO to quit after less than 6 months on the job

Singapore Airlines, Malaysia Airlines ink deal to expand code-sharing

SGX revamps to drive growth in multiple asset classes

Panellists say South-east Asia entrepreneurship poised to grow

SMEs optimistic for H2, but less than past years

Editor's Choice

ak_mas_2706.jpg
Jun 28, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore reviewing again 2019 growth forecast: MAS chief

nwy_sgx_280619_7_2x.jpg
Jun 28, 2019
Companies & Markets

SGX revamps to drive growth in multiple asset classes

BT_20190628_LMXEGM28A_3820982.jpg
Jun 28, 2019
Companies & Markets

Minorities block Challenger's delisting; exit offer will lapse

Most Read

1 Landlord claims late rents, interests from loss-making Chinese Global Investors
2 Stars shine at World's 50 Best
3 Online hiring in Singapore up 16% in May; financial talent tops demand in S-E Asia
4 Singtel confirms plans to 'unlock value' from loss-making digital businesses; CEO takes big pay cut
5 Temasek's slower pace of global investments trains spotlight at home
Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

ak_mas_2706.jpg
Jun 28, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore reviewing again 2019 growth forecast: MAS chief

Jun 28, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: SIA, Frasers Hospitality Trust, Memtech, Boardroom, Vibrant

Jun 28, 2019
Companies & Markets

Frasers Hospitality Reit takes out S$370m in loan facilities

Jun 28, 2019
Companies & Markets

Ayondo interim CEO to quit after less than 6 months on the job

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening