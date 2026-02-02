Castel Group CEO Gregory Clerc ousted as director from key Singapore holding

Chairman Pierre Baer is also removed during an extraordinary shareholders’ meeting of IBBM

[SINGAPORE] Two heirs to one of Europe’s richest alcoholic-drinks families prevailed in ousting the top executive of their family’s eponymous firm, Castel Group, from the board of a key holding company.

Chief executive officer Gregory Clerc was revoked as a director of Singapore-based IBBM by the Castel family, according to a statement on Monday (Feb 2).

“This marks the beginning of a new era of governance for the Castel Group,” it said, adding that the chairman of the entity, Pierre Baer, was also removed during an extraordinary shareholders’ meeting of IBBM.

Romy Castel, daughter of 99-year-old billionaire founder Pierre Castel, had convened the gathering with the backing of one of his nephews, Alain Castel. This was their second attempt at revoking Clerc since the start of the year amid a dispute that had pitted the descendants against the tax lawyer-turned CEO who was heading the group. BLOOMBERG