Catalist-aspirant Toku to sell 65 million shares at S$0.25 apiece for its initial public offer

The company will raise net proceeds of S$13.7 million; post-listing, it will execute its expansion plans

Thomas Laboulle, founder and CEO of Toku, says: “The SGX listing is not an exit at all for us, it’s part of using the listing as a stepping stone to accelerate the journey.” PHOTO: TOKU

[SINGAPORE] A listing on the Catalist board of the Singapore Exchange (SGX) will raise the profile of Toku’s customer experience platform when it pitches to prospective large enterprise customers.

“For any procurement team, it’s easier to explain after the whole process that you selected Cisco because it’s a known name… very different to say we’ve selected Toku and then explain what Toku is,” said Thomas Laboulle, founder and chief executive officer.

Toku will be offering 65 million shares at S$0.25 per share, comprising 63 million placement shares and two million public offer shares with a market capitalisation of S$142.6 million post-listing.