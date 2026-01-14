The Business Times
SUBSCRIBERS

Catalist-aspirant Toku to sell 65 million shares at S$0.25 apiece for its initial public offer

The company will raise net proceeds of S$13.7 million; post-listing, it will execute its expansion plans

Summarise
Benjamin Cher

Benjamin Cher

Published Wed, Jan 14, 2026 · 06:09 PM
    • Thomas Laboulle, founder and CEO of Toku, says: “The SGX listing is not an exit at all for us, it’s part of using the listing as a stepping stone to accelerate the journey.”
    • Thomas Laboulle, founder and CEO of Toku, says: “The SGX listing is not an exit at all for us, it’s part of using the listing as a stepping stone to accelerate the journey.” PHOTO: TOKU

    [SINGAPORE] A listing on the Catalist board of the Singapore Exchange (SGX) will raise the profile of Toku’s customer experience platform when it pitches to prospective large enterprise customers.

    “For any procurement team, it’s easier to explain after the whole process that you selected Cisco because it’s a known name… very different to say we’ve selected Toku and then explain what Toku is,” said Thomas Laboulle, founder and chief executive officer.

    Toku will be offering 65 million shares at S$0.25 per share, comprising 63 million placement shares and two million public offer shares with a market capitalisation of S$142.6 million post-listing.

    Decoding Asia newsletter: your guide to navigating Asia in a new global order. Sign up here to get Decoding Asia newsletter. Delivered to your inbox. Free.

    IPOSGX

    Copyright SPH Media. All rights reserved.

    Reuse this contentFeedback
    Latest T-bills Treasury Bills Results & Interest NewsLatest SSB Singapore Savings Bonds NewsLatest COE Certificate of Entitlement News
    Latest Johor-Singapore SEZ NewsLatest BTO Build To Order & Sales of Balance NewsLatest STI Straits Times Index NewsLatest SGX Dividends, Share Price NewsLatest Bonds Market NewsLatest Singapore Stocks To Buy NewsLatest Singapore Economy News
    View More