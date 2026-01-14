Catalist-listed MoneyMax proposes transfer to SGX mainboard

Move will enhance the long-term value for its shareholders

The company expects that a mainboard listing will boost its image locally and overseas,and give it greater visibility and recognition. PHOTO: BT FILE

[SINGAPORE] Pawnbroker MoneyMax Financial Services is looking to transfer its listing to the mainboard of the Singapore Exchange (SGX), from its current listing on the Catalist board.

A listing on the mainboard would enhance the long-term value for its shareholders, the company said in a bourse filing on Wednesday (Jan 14).

The company said it has “undergone substantial growth” and expanded its services and business network since listing in 2013. It now has more than 110 outlets across Singapore and Malaysia.

As the mainboard is targeted at attracting larger companies, a listing there will provide the company with a platform that reflects its scale and well-established market position, it said.

MoneyMax has also “shown consistent growth” in its net profit, which came in at S$29.6 million for the six-month period ended Jun 30, 2025, from S$19.8 million in the whole of the financial year 2021.

This could result in better liquidity and a better stock performance, as well as allow it to recruit better talent, strengthen its brand and attract new business opportunities, it said.

Furthermore, MoneyMax also expects it will have a wider platform and greater opportunities for future fundraising, as it will have access to a larger and more diverse investor market, including institutional and overseas investors.

The proposed transfer is subject to an in-principle approval from SGX, meeting all the relevant listing requirements, and obtaining shareholders’ approval.

Shares of MoneyMax closed 1 per cent higher at S$0.50 on Wednesday, before the announcement.