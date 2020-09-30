Category winners of EY Entrepreneur Of The Year 2020 Singapore announced

Caption: (From left to right) Richard Koh, founder and CEO of M-DAQ, Eric Leong, managing director and co-founder of Mlion Corporation, Ian Ang, co-founder and CEO of Secretlab were named the category winners of the EY Entrepreneur Of The Year 2020 Singapore.

THREE entrepreneurs have been named category winners in the 19th annual EY Entrepreneur Of The Year 2020 awards on Wednesday.

They are:

• Richard Koh, founder and CEO of M-DAQ, winner in the financial technology category

• Eric Leong, managing director and co-founder of Mlion Corporation, winner in the industrial solutions category

• Ian Ang, co-founder and CEO of Secretlab, winner in the consumer products category

The winners were selected from close to 50 nominations by an independent judging panel.

One of the three winners will be named EY Entrepreneur Of The Year 2020 Singapore, and will represent the Republic at the annual EY World Entrepreneur Of The Year (WEOY) award in 2021 to compete with contenders from over 60 jurisdictions.

Singapore's representative to the WEOY award will be announced on Nov 9 over a virtual EY Entrepreneur Of The Year awards celebration. Law and Home Affairs Minister K Shanmugam will be the guest of honour.

EY also named the winners of two honorary awards. Duong Ba Tran, chairman of Truong Hai Auto Corporation in Vietnam, won this year's EY Asean Entrepreneurial Excellence award, which recognises successful South-east Asian businesses that contribute to the region's economy and community.

Hong Leong Group was named the winner of the EY Family Business Award of Excellence.