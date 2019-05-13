You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Cautious optimism on US-China trade talks lifts dollar against yen

Mon, May 13, 2019 - 5:50 AM

New York

THE US dollar ticked up against the safe-haven Japanese yen on Friday as hopes rose for a US-China compromise on trade.

Traders' optimism could also be seen in the Australian dollar, a proxy for Chinese economic prospects, which was 0.14 per cent higher, at US$0.700. But there was a cautious tone to the investor optimism and moves across currencies were muted.

Against a basket of six rival currencies, the dollar was 0.04 per cent weaker at 97.331. Against the yen the dollar was last up 0.13 per cent at 109.89.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"Risk has actually traded remarkably resiliently," said Alan Ruskin, global head of currency strategy at Deutsche Bank.

Earlier this week, there were "some fairly sizeable risk-off moves, particularly in dollar/yen, (but) there has been no real follow-through today".

Although US President Donald Trump on Friday said he was in no hurry to sign a trade deal with China, negotiators reported progress in the discussions as they wrapped up a second day of talks.

"They were constructive discussions," Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin told reporters as he left US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer's offices near midday.

Chinese Vice-Premier Liu He, his country's lead negotiator, told reporters at his hotel in Washington that the talks had gone "fairly well", Bloomberg reported.

Deutsche Bank's Mr Ruskin said: "There's a sense that talks will continue. As to whether there will eventually be some kind of deal, yes, but there will be a lot of noise in the interim." Mr Trump's tariff increase to 25 per cent from 10 per cent on US$200 billion of Chinese goods kicked in on Friday, and Beijing has said it will strike back.

Elsewhere, the Canadian dollar was higher after employment data showed the country added a record 106,500 jobs in April, which far outstripped analyst expectations. The loonie rallied the most since March, 0.43 per cent stronger at US$1.342. REUTERS

Companies & Markets

Raffles Medical prescribes a patient approach

Nine-year rule for IDs - an elegant solution

OCBC Cycle 2019 marks 11th year with new corporate category

Keppel snags S$150m offshore wind contract

UAE's Utico submits binding offer to Hyflux

China's top security regulator seeks to ease volatility fears

Editor's Choice

May 13, 2019
Opinion

Why Singapore retail funds' costs remain stubbornly high

BT_20190513_SPRAFFLES13_3779262.jpg
May 13, 2019
Companies & Markets

Raffles Medical prescribes a patient approach

BT_20190513_RCCOL13_3779235.jpg
May 13, 2019
Stocks

This week will decide whether Goldilocks rally has run its course

Most Read

1 When gender reveal parties go awry
2 Smoke, drink and eat what you want, Norway's public health minister says
3 Trade tensions roll back into frame for Singapore banks
4 Hyflux says it could get up to S$500m from Oyster Bay Fund
5 OCBC beats estimates with 11% rise in Q1 profit to S$1.23b

Must Read

BT_20190513_JLMARVEL_3778780.jpg
May 13, 2019
Banking & Finance

Man behind fintech hub Lattice80 locked in legal disputes in Seoul, Singapore

May 13, 2019
Opinion

Why Singapore retail funds' costs remain stubbornly high

lwx_jo cho_130519_4.jpg
May 13, 2019
Banking & Finance

Marvelstone silent on progress of its plans; web page blank; Lattice 80 UK dissolved

BT_20190513_RCCOL13_3779235.jpg
May 13, 2019
Stocks

This week will decide whether Goldilocks rally has run its course

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening