CCT: Merger with CMT is between two equals, not a takeover

Hence, scheme considerations need to be mark-to-market and fair to both sets of unitholders, says CEO of CCT's manager.
Mon, Sep 21, 2020 - 5:50 AM
In an interview at Capital Tower, where the show gallery for its upcoming development CapitaSpring is located, Mr Chee notes that as the deal involves two sets of unitholders, it has to be fair to both sides.
CAPITALAND Commercial Trust (CCT) unitholders have had gripes about the terms of its proposed merger with CapitaLand Mall Trust (CMT), but the CEO of its manager Kevin Chee says that all these factors have to be looked at from the perspective this is "a strategic merger of equals . . . not a...

