CCT postpones results release and briefing 'until further notice'

Tue, Jan 21, 2020 - 6:37 PM
leemx@sph.com.sg@LeeMeixianBT

THE manager of CapitaLand Commercial Trust (CCT) on Tuesday said that the release of CCT's fourth-quarter and full-year financial results for the year ended Dec 31, 2019 will be "rescheduled until further notice".

In its announcement filed with the Singapore Exchange, it added that the media and analyst briefing session, which was originally scheduled for 5.45pm on Tuesday, will also be "postponed until further notice".

Analysts contacted by The Business Times said they were surprised by the announcement of the postponement, which came only about half an hour before the session was due to begin.

CCT units ended at S$2.13 on Tuesday, down two cents or 0.9 per cent.

