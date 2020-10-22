CCT Q3 DPU falls 9.1% to S$0.02; expected to delist on Nov 3

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
Singapore
CAPITALAND Commercial Trust (CCT) on Wednesday posted a 9.1 per cent fall in its third-quarter distribution per unit (DPU) to two Singapore cents, from 2.2 Singapore cents a year earlier.
Gross revenue was down 8.7 per cent at S$94.7 million for the three months ended...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes