CCT says negative rent reversion may hit growth

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Singapore
CapitaLand Commercial Trust (CCT) on Thursday posted a 3.8 per cent increase in distribution per unit (DPU) to 2.2 Singapore cents for its first quarter ended March 31, 2019, up from 2.12 cents paid out a year ago.
This came on the back of a 8 per cent rise in
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg