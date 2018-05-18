You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

CCT sells S$217.9m of units at S$1.676 to cover rich end of price talk

Fri, May 18, 2018 - 8:10 AM
rachmui@sph.com.sg@RachelMuiBT

CAPITALAND Commercial Trust (CCT) has priced an upsized S$217.9 million overnight placement of units at S$1.676 apiece to cover the rich end of initial indications. 

Price talk was at a range of S$1.631 and S$1.676 per unit for the deal, which launched on Thursday.

The issue price represents a discount of about 3.2 per cent to the counter's volume weighted average price of S$1.7306 on Wednesday. 

The counter last traded at S$1.72 apiece on Wednesday, and trading has been halted since then. Trading resumes at 8.30am on Friday.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

According to the trust, the private placement was 3.1 times covered and drew strong demand from new and existing institutional, accredited and other investors.

About S$214.6 million, or 98.5 per cent, of the gross proceeds will be used to partially finance the acquisition of a 94.9 per cent stake in a prime Frankfurt property, also known as the Gallileo Property. The remainder will be used to cover placement-related expenses and working capital.

DBS Bank, Citigroup Global Markets Singapore, and JP Morgan (SEA) are joint bookrunners and underwriters for this deal. 

Subject to certain conditions in the placement agreement and in-principle approval being granted by the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading (SGX-ST), listing of the new units is expected to commence at 9am on May 28.

Editor's Choice

nz_ORANGETEE_170518.jpg
May 18, 2018
Real Estate

Chancery Court brings YTD tally to S$8.8b, topping 2017 figure

BT_20180518_NRSIA_3441291.jpg
May 18, 2018
Companies & Markets

SIA's S$181.8m Q4 net profit surpasses expectations

2017-09-03T230804Z_254511266_RC11524FB230_RTRMADP_3_ASIA-BANKS-TRADING.JPG
May 18, 2018
Banking & Finance

Six slapped with prohibition orders for 'mis-selling'

Most Read

1 Mahathir says will bring case against Najib ‘within short while’
2 TT International's Big Box in Jurong East put up for sale by receivers
3 Far East Organization-led consortium clinches plum Holland Road site
4 SIA could surprise with stronger-than-expected results
5 Singtel Q4 profit shrinks 19% to S$781m on forex effects, lower associates' contributions
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

nz_ORANGETEE_170518.jpg
May 18, 2018
Real Estate

Chancery Court brings YTD tally to S$8.8b, topping 2017 figure

May 18, 2018
Companies & Markets

SIA merging SilkAir into flagship carrier, to invest S$100m upgrading fleet of regional arm

BT_20180518_NRSIA_3441291.jpg
May 18, 2018
Companies & Markets

SIA's S$181.8m Q4 net profit surpasses expectations

2017-09-03T230804Z_254511266_RC11524FB230_RTRMADP_3_ASIA-BANKS-TRADING.JPG
May 18, 2018
Banking & Finance

Six slapped with prohibition orders for 'mis-selling'

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening