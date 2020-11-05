You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

CDL appoints Deloitte to evaluate investment in Sincere Property

Thu, Nov 05, 2020 - 5:50 AM
rachmui@sph.com.sg@RachelMuiBT

Singapore

PROPERTY giant City Developments Ltd (CDL) on Wednesday said it has appointed Deloitte & Touche Financial Advisory Services as its external financial adviser to assist in further evaluating and reviewing its investment in China-based Sincere Property Group.

This comes...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Nov 5, 2020 12:30 AM
Technology

Abu Dhabi's wealth fund invests in SoftBank-backed tech startup

[ABU DHABI] Mubadala Investment led a US$700 million funding round for a technology startup backed by SoftBank...

Nov 5, 2020 12:26 AM
Technology

T-Mobile to pay US$200m fine to resolve FCC subsidy investigation

[WASHINGTON] T-Mobile will pay a US$200 million penalty to resolve a Federal Communications Commission (FCC)...

Nov 5, 2020 12:01 AM
Government & Economy

US service sector cools in October

[WASHINGTON] US services industry activity slowed in October, with growth in new orders and employment moderating,...

Nov 4, 2020 11:57 PM
Government & Economy

American companies add fewer jobs than forecast, ADP report shows

[NEW YORK] US companies added fewer jobs in October than forecast, a private report showed, indicating the absence...

Nov 4, 2020 11:50 PM
Government & Economy

US formally exits global climate pact amid election uncertainty

[WASHINGTON] The United States formally exited the Paris Agreement on Wednesday, fulfilling an old promise by...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Phase Three of Singapore's reopening could last for a year or more: Gan

UOB Q3 profit falls 40% to S$668m

Trump's strong showing in South erases Biden hopes for early win

Democrats' prospects for Senate majority wither after GOP wins

Stocks to watch: UOB, CapitaLand, Great Eastern, Parkway Life Reit, SIA Engineering

Purchase this article

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for