CDL expecting 'material impairment loss' from investment in Sincere Property

CITY Developments Limited (CDL) is expecting to make provisions for a material impairment loss on its investment in Sincere Property, given the "ongoing unprecedented challenges" facing China's real estate market, the mainboard-listed company said on Thursday.

This is based on a review by CDL's appointed external financial adviser Deloitte, which was asked to evaluate its 51 per cent joint venture equity investment in Sincere Property, the property developer said in a profit guidance for the full year ended Dec 31, 2020.

The review comes after a spate of high-level resignations in recent weeks. Kwek Leng Peck, formerly non-executive and non-independent director, was the first to step down after more than 30 years, citing disagreements with the board and management in relation to CDL's investment in Sincere Property.

The findings of the review by Deloitte have been calibrated with the preliminary findings from the audit of Sincere Property as at April 30, 2020 by KPMG, and the draft purchase price allocation exercise undertaken, CDL said.

CDL said it is finalising the completion of the audit of Sincere Property.

"The final quantum of impairment cannot be determined as yet, as the Group is in the process of restructuring some assets and the situation remains fluid," it said.

Details of the group's financial performance will be disclosed when the company announces its financial results for financial year 2020, it added.

The group's total investment in Sincere Property stood at S$1.8 billion as at Dec 31, 2020. It added that it has not provided any further liquidity support or corporate guarantees to Sincere Property since.

Apart from challenges arising from the pandemic, CDL said China's "three red-lines" rule - which restricts bank borrowing for real estate firms - is expected to have significant impact on all Chinese developers.

"The deterioration in market conditions, ongoing uncertainty and regulatory restrictions have disrupted and negatively impacted Sincere Property's operations and performance in the near-term," CDL said.

"Furthermore, poor market conditions have derailed the intended divestment plan for some of Sincere Property's retail and hospitality portfolio to reduce its debt, exacerbating the liquidity challenge it currently faces," it added.

CDL noted that it announced on Jan 4 the formation of a special working group to directly oversee and improve Sincere Property's liquidity and profitability, including reviewing potential divestments of assets and restructuring existing liabilities while limiting any additional financial exposure to the group.

It said it has "ring-fenced" its current financial exposure to this investment and will continue to "strenuously" protect its position.

CDL's net gearing ratio, factoring in revaluation surplus from investment properties, stood at 52 per cent as at Sept 30, 2020, the company said, adding that it has strong cash reserves of S$3.3 billion.

It also maintains a strong liquidity position comprising cash and available undrawn committed bank facilities totalling S$4.7 billion, it said.

Its debt expiry profile remains healthy, with total gross borrowings at a weighted average debt expiry of 2.4 years.

CDL said there are no material concerns over its ability to fulfil its near-term debt obligations. However, it advised shareholders and potential investors to exercise caution when dealing or trading in the securities of the company.