CDL H2 net profit up over four times to S$538.5 million on better showing by all segments

This translates to an EPS of S$0.598, against an EPS of S$0.121 in the year-ago period

Therese Soh

Therese Soh

Published Fri, Feb 27, 2026 · 07:51 AM
    • Revenue for the half-year stood at S$1.9 billion, up 11.1% year on year from S$1.7 billion in H2 2025.
    [SINGAPORE] City Developments Ltd’s (CDL) second half earnings rose 374 per cent to S$538.5 million, from S$113.5 million in the previous corresponding period.

    This translates to an earnings per share (EPS) of S$0.598, against an EPS of S$0.121 in the year-ago period, the company said on Friday (Feb 27).

    Revenue for the half-year stood at S$1.9 billion, up 11.1 per cent from S$1.7 billion in the year-ago period.

    CDL said all its business segments reported improvements for the six months ended December.

    The board proposed a final dividend per share of S$0.25, payable on May 19, after the record date of May 4. Together with the special interim dividend of S$0.03 paid in September 2025, total ordinary dividend for FY2025 amounts to S$0.28 per share, representing a 40 per cent dividend payout ratio. Earnings for the full year came in at S$629 million, up from S$201 million previously.

    Shares of CDL ended Thursday 6 per cent or S$0.60 down at S$9.36.

