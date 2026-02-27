CDL H2 net profit up over four times to S$538.5 million on better showing by all segments

This translates to an EPS of S$0.598, against an EPS of S$0.121 in the year-ago period

Revenue for the half-year stood at S$1.9 billion, up 11.1% year on year from S$1.7 billion in H2 2025. PHOTO: BT FILE

[SINGAPORE] City Developments Ltd’s (CDL) second half earnings rose 374 per cent to S$538.5 million, from S$113.5 million in the previous corresponding period.

This translates to an earnings per share (EPS) of S$0.598, against an EPS of S$0.121 in the year-ago period, the company said on Friday (Feb 27).

Revenue for the half-year stood at S$1.9 billion, up 11.1 per cent from S$1.7 billion in the year-ago period.

CDL said all its business segments reported improvements for the six months ended December.

The board proposed a final dividend per share of S$0.25, payable on May 19, after the record date of May 4. Together with the special interim dividend of S$0.03 paid in September 2025, total ordinary dividend for FY2025 amounts to S$0.28 per share, representing a 40 per cent dividend payout ratio. Earnings for the full year came in at S$629 million, up from S$201 million previously.

Shares of CDL ended Thursday 6 per cent or S$0.60 down at S$9.36.