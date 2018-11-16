You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

CDL Hospitality Trusts acquires majority stake in Italy hotel for 40.6m euros

Fri, Nov 16, 2018 - 7:23 PM
rachmui@sph.com.sg@RachelMuiBT

CDL Hospitality Trusts (CDLHT) is acquiring a 95 per cent stake in Hotel Cerretani Florence, MGallery by Sofitel for 40.6 million euros (S$63.6 million), its managers announced on Friday. 

The purchase consideration works out to 33 million euros, after taking into account a 3.1 million euro payment for its interest in the estimated net working capital and cash of the consolidated FI Dutch HoldCo group, less 10.7 million euros for a bank loan redemption.

FI Dutch HoldCo owns Event Hospitality Group III Italy SRL, which in turns owns NKS Hospitality III SRL - the legal owner of the hotel. 

According to the managers, the purchase consideration will initially be funded either through internal resources, or offshore debt or a combination of both.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Independent valuer HVS Global Hospitality Services has valued the property at 43.8 million euros on a 100 per cent basis, or 41.6 million euros on a 95 per cent basis. 

Located in Florence's city centre, the freehold property is a four-star hotel with 86 rooms. In 2016, the hotel underwent a 5.3 million euro refurbishment which included a full renovation of all its guest rooms and public areas. For the nine months ended Sept 30, the annualised net property income yield of the property is about 4.6 per cent, the managers said. 

They added that the deal represents an accretive acquisition that will strengthen the group's portfolio via diversification. 

Said Vincent Yeo, CEO of CDLHT's managers: "The acquisition represents a rare opportunity for CDLHT to penetrate a greatly sought after hospitality market with high barriers to entry. We have also furthered our strategy of capitalising on the window of opportunity afforded by the low funding environment in Europe, while broadening the earnings base of our portfolio."

"With a robust balance sheet and ample debt headroom, we will continue to seek compelling acquisition opportunities," he added. 

CDLHT is a stapled group comprising CDL Hospitality Real Estate Investment Trust, and CDL Hospitality Business Trust. The counter closed flat at S$1.49 per unit on Friday, before the release of this announcement. 

Editor's Choice

BT_20181116_LSCAPITAL12_3619304.jpg
Nov 16, 2018
Banking & Finance

Placements beat rights as companies take quickest route to funds

BT_20181116_UWRUSSIAV87F_3619397.jpg
Nov 16, 2018
Government & Economy

Russian sovereign wealth fund courts more Singapore investors

BT_20181116_ABXIOM16_3619305.jpg
Nov 16, 2018
Companies & Markets

Keppel Infrastructure Trust inks deal for Australian group Ixom

Most Read

1 China-backed RCEP trade deal pushed back to 2019
2 'Reducing friction' for its consumers is key for Go-Jek
3 DBS shuffles senior management team, grooms talent within
4 Death knell for contra trading as T+2 looms
5 SGX moves to T+2 securities settlement cycle starting Dec 10
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

doc72sg7lwcdjp1j2dl5an_doc71v2ina4a1528fegi3e.jpg
Nov 16, 2018
Government & Economy

13 new members appointed to Future Economy Council

doc72sgdaimbxu154124553_doc72kb0yfnbdv1gx53dike.jpg
Nov 16, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

cs-generic-Pinnacle19.jpg
Nov 16, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore non-oil exports jump 8.3% in October

ST_20180606_BIZREME_4039051.jpg
Nov 16, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore, US collaborate further on infrastructure, digital economy and cybersecurity

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening