You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

CDL Hospitality Trusts' H2 DPS falls 29.2% to 3.44 S cents

Fri, Jan 29, 2021 - 11:17 AM
vtay@sph.com.sg@VivienneTayBT

CDL Hospitality Trusts' (CDLHT) distribution per stapled security (DPS) for the second half of 2020 declined by 29.2 per cent to 3.44 Singapore cents, from 4.86 cents a year ago.

Gross revenue was down 36.5 per cent to S$65.5 million for the six months ended Dec 31, 2020, from S$103.1 million the year before. Meanwhile, net property income (NPI) sank 46.2 per cent to S$39.6 million for the same period, from S$73.6 million a year ago.

The managers said the Covid-19 crisis continued to have a profound impact on CDLHT's overall performance, severely affecting its hospitality and conference businesses.

Most of the stapled hospitality group's hotels were operating at mid to low occupancies, except for five Singapore hotels and one New Zealand hotel which were supported by demand for accommodation facilities used for isolation purposes.

Although there was inorganic NPI contribution from the W Hotel acquisition in July 2020, the absence of contribution from the divested NCQ and Novotel Brisbane more than offset the NPI contribution.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Substantive contributions to portfolio revenue from the Singapore, New Zealand and Australia hotels, which amounted to S$47.8 million, partially insulated the group from the severe effects of the pandemic, the managers noted.

For H2 2020, total distribution to stapled securityholders after retention stood at S$42.1 million, down 28.7 per cent from S$59 million the year prior. The distribution will be paid out on Feb 26, after books closure on Feb 8.

Meanwhile, for the full year ended Dec 31, 2020, DPS tumbled 45.1 per cent to 4.95 Singapore cents, versus 9.02 cents a year ago, while distributable income after retention dropped 44.8 per cent to S$60.4 million. Gross revenue was 40.3 per cent lower at S$117.6 million, while NPI halved to S$69.3 million for the full year.

Vincent Yeo, chief executive of CDLHT's managers, noted that with the commencement towards travel normalcy activated by the availability of the vaccines, it will still take time before mass travel is likely to resume in full force.

"Nonetheless, as we move towards a recovery, we believe that countries which have demonstrated strong ability to contain the situation, such as Singapore, are likely to rank among the top choice for travel and MICE events," he said.

Stapled securities of CDLHT were trading S$0.03 or 2.5 per cent higher at S$1.22 as at 10.35am on Friday.

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Jan 29, 2021 10:50 AM
Government & Economy

China boosts cadres in Hong Kong by 100, as Beijing tightens supervision of city

[HONG KONG] China sent an extra 100 cadres to work in its top Hong Kong office in the past year to make sure the...

Jan 29, 2021 10:50 AM
Banking & Finance

Home loans lift Singapore bank lending to end higher in December: MAS

SINGAPORE'S bank lending rose for the second straight month in December on continued growth in housing loans, data...

Jan 29, 2021 10:44 AM
Government & Economy

Biden talks the talk in first 10 days - but can he deliver?

[WASHINGTON] Normal is the new extraordinary under President Joe Biden.

Jan 29, 2021 10:37 AM
Technology

Google bombards Australian search users as PR campaign intensifies

[SYDNEY] US tech giant Google stepped up its public relations campaign against Australian regulation Friday,...

Jan 29, 2021 10:03 AM
Stocks

Australia: Shares jump over 1% as miners, banks rebound

[BENGALURU] Australian shares jumped more than 1 per cent on Friday, led by a recovery in banks and miners, tracking...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Australia: Shares jump over 1% as miners, banks rebound

Singapore stocks open higher on Friday; STI up 0.7%

Hong Kong: Stocks start Friday's session with a rally

Malaysia: Shares open flat on Friday

CapitaLand China Trust reports 30.2% lower 2H DPU of 3.33 S cents

Purchase this article

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for