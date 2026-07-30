CDL Hospitality Trusts posts 8.6% rise in H1 DPS to S$0.0215

Net property income is up 1.8% at S$59.7 million

The total distribution for H1 stands at S$27.5 million, up 9.7% on the year from S$25.1 million. PHOTO: CDLHT

[SINGAPORE] CDL Hospitality Trusts (CDLHT) on Thursday (Jul 30) posted a distribution per stapled security (DPS) of S$0.0215 for the half-year ended Jun 30, up 8.6 per cent on the year from S$0.0198.

This was buoyed by higher net property income (NPI) and lower interest costs, said the managers in a bourse filing.

The distribution will be paid on Aug 31.

NPI for the period stood at S$59.7 million, a 1.8 per cent year-on-year rise from S$58.6 million. This is due to higher contributions from CLDHT’s UK portfolio, Grand Millennium Auckland and the Perth hotels.

The total distribution for H1 stands at S$27.5 million, up 9.7 per cent on the year from S$25.1 million.

In particular, within CDLHT’s Singapore hotels segment, revenue per available room increased by 4.1 per cent year on year in H1.

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This is due to the Republic’s position as a stable gateway destination, diversified demand drivers and a steady events pipeline that continued to support performance amid a general moderation of travel, said the managers.

Occupancy levels for the segment rose 3.5 percentage points to 76.7 per cent for H1, from 73.2 per cent in the same year-ago period.

The stapled trust’s gearing stood at 35.3 per cent as at Jun 30, with a weighted average cost of debt at 2.8 per cent.

Interest coverage ratio was recorded at 2.3 times.

A “steady” outlook is expected, despite persistent headwinds amid a period of geopolitical uncertainty, added the managers.

The growth pipeline is expected to be “augmented” by Moxy Singapore Clarke Quay, with title expected to pass upon opening in 2027. The forward purchase of the 475-key hotel was at the lower of fixed price of S$475 million or 110 per cent of development costs.

Stapled securities of CDLHT ended 1.3 per cent or S$0.01 higher at S$0.795 on Wednesday.