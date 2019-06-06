You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

CDL Hospitality Trusts unit renews lease on New Zealand hotel

Thu, Jun 06, 2019 - 8:59 AM
fiolam@sph.com.sg@FionaLamBT

A UNIT of mainboard-listed CDL Hospitality Trusts (CDLHT) has renewed its lease on a New Zealand hotel for another three years with the lessee, Hospitality Services.

CDLHT – a stapled group comprising CDL Hospitality Real Estate Investment Trust (CDL H-Reit) and CDL Hospitality Business Trust – said in a bourse filing on Thursday morning that CDL H-Reit’s wholly owned subsidiary, CDLHT (BVI) One, as lessor, renewed the deed of lease on Grand Millennium Auckland with the lessee.

The lessee is wholly owned by New Zealand-listed Millennium & Copthorne Hotels New Zealand.

The lease started on Sept 7, 2016 with a three-year term. It can be renewed for two further three-year terms, subject to mutual agreement. With this renewal, the second three-year term of the lease will commence on Sept 7, 2019 on the same terms.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Grand Millennium Auckland is the largest hotel in New Zealand, with 452 rooms located in the gateway city of Auckland.

The lease renewal constitutes an interested-person transaction because Millennium & Copthorne Hotels New Zealand is a subsidiary of Millennium & Copthorne Hotels, which is in turn a subsidiary of City Developments Limited (CDL). CDL is a controlling holder of stapled securities in CDLHT.

The value of the transaction does not exceed 3 per cent of CDLHT’s latest audited net tangible assets, when aggregated with the value of all other interested-person transactions entered into with the same interested-person group in the same financial year.

Stapled securities of CDLHT last closed on Tuesday at S$1.61, up two Singapore cents from Monday’s close.

Editor's Choice

BP_AustProp_060619_1.jpg
Jun 6, 2019
Real Estate

Developers bank on improving Aussie property market

BT_20190606_VIHONGLEONG29_3801454.jpg
Jun 6, 2019
SME

Hong Leong Finance doubles down on core SME segment

BT_20190606_LMXCITY_3801241.jpg
Jun 6, 2019
Companies & Markets

Cityneon eyes China growth after Citic Capital investment

Most Read

1 Missing lawyer linked to companies with troubled episodes
2 Liang Court deal shows quirk in CapLand strategy
3 Singapore Academy of Law launches legaltech accelerator
4 Reit listing candidates rethink flotation amid recent weak debuts
5 Singapore to experience sharpest slowdown in S-E Asia with 1.9% GDP growth this year: ICAEW report
Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

BP_AustProp_060619_1.jpg
Jun 6, 2019
Real Estate

Developers bank on improving Aussie property market

BT_20190606_VIHONGLEONG29_3801454.jpg
Jun 6, 2019
SME

Hong Leong Finance doubles down on core SME segment

Jun 6, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Challenger, Lafe Corp, companies joining SGX watch-list

BT_20190606_CCHORANGIT08M_3801421.jpg
Jun 6, 2019
Garage

Monk's Hill Ventures invests in cyber security startup Horangi

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening