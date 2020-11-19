You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

CDL hotel arm mulls asset disposal

Thu, Nov 19, 2020 - 5:50 AM
janiceh@sph.com.sg@JaniceHengBT

BT_20201119_JACDL19B_4332980.jpg
Millennium & Copthorne Hotels is reviewing its portfolio, intending to focus on four-star hotels under three brand collections – such as M Social, part of its M Collection brand – and several five-star and luxury hotels in its Leng’s Collection brand.
PHOTO: MILLENNIUM HOTELS AND RESORTS SINGAPORE

Singapore

CITY Developments Limited's (CDL) hotel arm Millennium & Copthorne Hotels (M&C) is reviewing its portfolio and may dispose of some assets in a drive to recover from the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic by as early as 2021, it said on Wednesday night.

"Having...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Companies & Markets

Mixed reactions to DBS India's proposed takeover of cash-strapped bank

Prudential plans to hire up to 500 more financial consultants in 2021

CDL's near-term performance depends on Kweks resolving differences amicably

Quarz, Black Crane plan EGM requisition to approve internalisation of Sabana Reit manager

Starburst chairman, MD being investigated by CPIB for alleged 'corrupt transactions with agents'

ST Engineering expects strong order wins to continue in Q4

BREAKING NEWS

Nov 19, 2020 12:20 AM
Banking & Finance

Top banks create standard to report emissions linked to finance

[WASHINGTON] A group of financial institutions including Morgan Stanley, Bank of America and Citigroup are...

Nov 19, 2020 12:02 AM
Government & Economy

Pelosi wins House Democratic leadership to vie again for Speaker

[WASHINGTON] House Democrats voted to stick with Nancy Pelosi as their leader and nominee for speaker, placing...

Nov 18, 2020 11:49 PM
Life & Culture

BBC appoints former judge to lead Princess Diana interview inquiry

[LONDON] The BBC said on Wednesday it had appointed a former senior judge to head an inquiry into how the...

Nov 18, 2020 11:37 PM
Technology

Apple to cut App Store fees in half for most developers

[CUPERTINO] Apple is cutting by half the fees charged to most developers who sell software and services on the App...

Nov 18, 2020 10:51 PM
Stocks

US: Wall Street edges higher on vaccine bets, Boeing approval

[NEW YORK] Wall Street's main indexes opened slightly higher on Wednesday on hopes for a faster economic recovery...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Singapore civil servants underpaid by S$10m due to HR errors

Brokers' take: Jefferies downgrades DBS to 'hold' on proposed India deal

DBS joins the fray as more Singapore banks make flexi-work permanent post Covid-19

Stocks to watch: ST Engg, DBS, CRCT, Singapore Airlines, SATS, Singtel

Bukit Pasoh shophouse for sale with S$10.5m guide price

Purchase this article

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for