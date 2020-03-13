You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

CDL in preliminary discussions about Singapore Reit for UK commercial assets

Fri, Mar 13, 2020 - 8:07 PM
sharons@sph.com.sg@SharonSeeBT

PROPERTY developer City Developments Limited (CDL) is in preliminary discussions with banks and other parties about the possibility of establishing a real estate investment trust (Reit) with commercial assets in the United Kingdom, the mainboard-listed company said in an exchange filing on Friday.

If it materialises, the Reit will be listed on the main board of the Singapore Exchange.

"The properties to be injected into the Reit, the pipeline assets of the Reit, the size of any offering to be made in respect of units in the Reit, the timeframe for any such offering as well as the terms of any such offering and injection of properties into the Reit are currently under review and have not been finalised," CDL said in the filing.

An announcement will be made when there is a "material development", it added.

CDL is also asking shareholders to refrain from taking any action in respect of their shares or other securities in the company which may be prejudicial to their interests, as well as to exercise caution when dealing in the shares or other securities of the company.

SEE ALSO

United Hampshire US Reit's Singapore IPO 1.4 times subscribed

CDL's group chief investment officer Frank Khoo was quoted in a Feb 27 report by The Business Times as saying that the potential size of the property portfolio for the Reit at flotation could be about S$1 billion, and that the Reit could happen this year.

The group currently owns Aldgate House and 125 Old Broad Street in Central London.

CDL's shares closed at S$8.28 on Friday, down 25 Singapore cents or 2.93 per cent from the previous day.

Companies & Markets

SIA cancels flights on US travel ban, says will re-accommodate customers

Nordic Group wins S$30.4m worth of contracts

Yoma JV builds 250 micro solar-hybrid power plants for rural Myanmar

'Minimal impact' from coronavirus on Europe income: Cromwell E-Reit

Stocks to watch: SIA, Keppel, Khong Guan, Guocoland, Lendlease Reit

Sasseur Reit to resume full operations on Sunday with reopening of last 2 China malls

BREAKING NEWS

Mar 13, 2020 09:01 PM
Government & Economy

13 new Covid-19 cases, including nine who caught it overseas

[SINGAPORE] Singapore has confirmed 13 new Covid-19 cases, including nine that are imported, said the Ministry of...

Mar 13, 2020 08:15 PM
Consumer

Rich universities scramble with virus forcing student refunds

[NEW YORK] Some of the most expensive US universities are scrambling to come up with a new and once inconceivable...

Mar 13, 2020 08:10 PM
Government & Economy

Registers of Electors open for public inspection from March 14 to 27

[SINGAPORE] The lists of Singaporeans eligible to vote at the next general election have been revised and are open...

Mar 13, 2020 07:52 PM
Real Estate

Berlin court finds rent freeze law unconstitutional

[BERLIN] A Berlin district court said on Thursday it had found that the city's rent freeze law was unconstitutional...

Mar 13, 2020 07:30 PM
Consumer

World travel may shrink 25% on coronavirus in 2020, shed 50m jobs

[MADRID] The coronavirus epidemic is putting up to 50 million jobs in the global travel and tourism sector at risk,...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.