You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

CDL Investments New Zealand starts sales at 2 Auckland properties

Mon, Dec 23, 2019 - 10:30 PM

CDL Investments New Zealand, the 66 per cent-owned subsidiary of City Developments that is listed in New Zealand, said on Monday that sales at its development in Dominion Road, Papakura, South Auckland, have "exceeded expectations".

Sales at the Dominion Road subdivision have exceeded expectations with the first 44 lots of 45 in Stage 1 already under contract, it said in a statement. 

CDI managing director BK Chiu said: "This says a lot about the demand for affordable sections in Auckland... We expect Stage 2 of the Dominion Road development will be ready for marketing in the first quarter of 2020."

Section sizes at the Dominion Road development range from 400 square metres (sq m) to 493 sq m with prices starting at NZ$372,500 (S$333,000).

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Separately, CDI's 92-lot residential development at Kewa Road, Albany Heights, North Shore, will commence sales in early-2020. Section sizes range from 500 sq m to more than 1,000 sq m, with prices starting from NZ$650,000. 

SEE ALSO

CDL Hospitality Trusts to sell Novotel hotel for S$375.9m, buy W Singapore hotel for S$324m

Mr Chiu said: "Our Kewa Road sections will appeal to those who are looking to build on the North Shore and our Dominion Road sections will meet the market for affordably-priced sections."

CDI's Dominion Road development is being marketed by Logan Boersma of P&H Realty and its Kewa Road development is being marketed by Raymond Li of Barfoot & Thompson.

BREAKING

Dec 23, 2019 10:13 PM
Companies & Markets

Anchor Resources pushes back bond maturity, to raise new funds

ANCHOR Resources said on Monday that minority shareholder Gan Huai Shi, who holds S$1 million in par value of non-...

Dec 23, 2019 09:45 PM
Government & Economy

Japan's Abe urges Hong Kong freedoms in Xi meeting

[BEIJING] Hong Kong should "continue to be free and open", Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe told the Chinese...

Dec 23, 2019 09:32 PM
Companies & Markets

LHN successfully renews tenancy at 1557 Keppel Rd property

CATALIST-LISTED LHN Limited has successfully re-tendered for the tenancy at the 1557 Keppel Road property through an...

Dec 23, 2019 09:25 PM
Government & Economy

Saudi sentences five to death, three to jail over Khashoggi murder

[RIYADH] Saudi Arabia on Monday sentenced five people to death and three more to jail terms totalling 24 years over...

Dec 23, 2019 09:22 PM
Companies & Markets

Chip Eng Seng grants US$4.95m convertible loan to Cybint Group

CHIP Eng Seng has agreed to extend a US$4.95 million convertible loan to Israel's Cybint Group, it said on Monday....

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly