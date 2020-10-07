You are here

CDL names insurance industry veteran as non-executive independent director

Wed, Oct 07, 2020 - 10:52 PM
PROPERTY giant City Developments Limited (CDL) on Wednesday evening announced the appointment of Colin Ong as a non-executive independent director of the company from Oct 7.

He has been the executive senior director of Great Eastern Financial Advisers since 2011, and has clocked 28 years in the insurance industry.

He was was a recipient of the Centennial Award by Great Eastern Life in 2008, an accolade awarded to only three senior directors on the company's 100th anniversary in recognition of their contributions over the years.

CDL said in a regulatory update: "Taking into consideration Mr Ong's credentials, business leadership and sales and entrepreneur experience, the board looks forward to his contribution of skills and diversity to the current core competencies of the board."

Shares of CDL closed on Wednesday at S$7.80, up S$0.07 or 0.9 per cent.

