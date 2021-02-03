 CDL pledges to reach net zero carbon emissions by 2030, Companies & Markets - THE BUSINESS TIMES

You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

CDL pledges to reach net zero carbon emissions by 2030

Wed, Feb 03, 2021 - 1:45 PM
nishar@sph.com.sg@Nisha_BT

Republic Plaza - Facade.jpg
The developer, which has signed the WorldGBC’s Net Zero Carbon Buildings Commitment, is also advocating for all buildings to be net zero carbon in operation by 2050.
PHOTO: CDL

CITY Developments Limited (CDL) has pledged to reach net zero carbon operations for buildings under its direct control by 2030.

The developer, which has signed the WorldGBC's Net Zero Carbon Buildings Commitment, is also advocating for all buildings to be net zero carbon in operation by 2050. In line with pledging the commitment, the developer will have to disclose, reduce and verify operating emissions of its managed buildings.

A net zero carbon building is one that is highly energy-efficient and is powered from on-site and/or off-site renewable energy sources and offsets.

CDL has charted out ways to achieve its 2030 target, which will include turning to smart technologies and innovation to maximise buildings' energy performance; achieving 100 per cent renewable energy; phasing out diesel across all operations; as well as educating building users to change mindsets and action.

Meanwhile, CDL has developed a Smart, Sustainable and Super Low Energy (3S) Green Building Framework, which is in line with the Building and Construction Authority (BCA) Super Low Energy (SLE) building requirements as well as international standards to improve health and wellness in buildings. It has plans to introduce BCA SLE certified buildings in its portfolio.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

CDL group chief executive officer, Sherman Kwek, said: "CDL recognises that decarbonisation is a critical step towards global climate action and this is especially relevant to the building and construction sector, which accounts for a significant amount of carbon emissions.

"Taking this bold step forward reinforces our climate mitigation and adaptation efforts to build a more sustainable future in Singapore and abroad."

Other developers have also been stepping up their sustainability efforts recently by pledging sustainability goals.

Last month, Frasers Property announced its plans to achieve net zero carbon by 2050, which is one of five new sustainability goals that it outlined last year. The group is also striving for 80 per cent of all its owned and managed assets to be green-certified by 2024, with all new projects under development to be certified by this year. In addition, it plans to finance the bulk of its sustainable asset portfolios with green and sustainable financing by 2024.

Meanwhile, Australia-based Lendlease - which manages Singapore Exchange-listed Lendlease Global Commercial Reit - is looking to reach net zero carbon emissions by 2025 and absolute zero carbon emissions by 2040.

Lendlease plans to create a decarbonisation investment strategy for both its net zero and absolute zero targets, phase out the use of fossil fuel-based energy sources in its operations, as well as transition to 100 per cent renewable electricity by 2030.

Here in Singapore, its portfolio includes suburban malls such as Jem and Parkway Parade.

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

STOCKS

BREAKING NEWS

Feb 3, 2021 12:56 PM
Government & Economy

Architect of Bank of Japan's 'bazooka' stimulus calls for fiscal firepower to beat deflation

[TOKYO] With interest rates already ultra-low, Japan must switch to bolder fiscal spending to pull itself out of...

Feb 3, 2021 12:51 PM
Technology

Lenovo's Q3 profit tops expectations

[SHANGHAI] China's Lenovo Group, the world's biggest maker of personal computers, posted on Wednesday a bigger-than...

Feb 3, 2021 12:49 PM
Government & Economy

Australia's cash rate seen near zero for several years: Lowe

[SYDNEY] Australia's top central banker pledged on Wednesday to keep interest rates near zero until there were...

Feb 3, 2021 12:27 PM
Companies & Markets

Hot stock: Oceanus hits record high of 6.9 S cents amid Reddit speculation

SUBSCRIBERS

SHARES of Oceanus Group briefly reached 6.9 Singapore cents on Wednesday, the highest level they have traded at...

Feb 3, 2021 12:19 PM
Companies & Markets

Brokers' take: Analysts maintain calls on Ascendas Reit, positive on diverse portfolio

ANALYSTS continue to like Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust (Ascendas Reit) for its resilient and well-...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Edtech startup Cialfo extends Series A funding to US$15m

Asia: Most markets extend rally as virus, stimulus optimism grows

More measures for newly arrived foreign workers: MOM

Microsoft backs Australia's proposed media laws, eyes expansion

Tencent fires over 100 staffers after a year-long graft probe

Purchase this article

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for