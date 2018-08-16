You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

CDL starts buyback exercise by paying S$2.85m for 300,000 shares

Thu, Aug 16, 2018 - 6:48 PM
leowhma@sph.com.sg@AnnabethLeowBT

CITY Developments Ltd (CDL) has made the first purchases on the open market in its inaugural share buyback exercise.

It picked up 300,000 shares on Thursday, or 0.033 per cent of its issued share capital, at an average price of S$9.485 a share, paying more than S$2.85 million altogether.

The price marked a discount of 14.8 per cent to the net asset value of S$11.13 a share as at June 30, CDL noted in an after-market announcement on the Singapore Exchange website.

"The purchased shares will be held as treasury shares and a portion of it may be deployed for the  company's long-term incentive plans," it said.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The developer added that the buyback was in line with a share purchase mandate that was renewed at the annual general meeting on April 25, with the company authorised to buy back up to 90.93 million of its shares.

Group chief executive Sherman Kwek said in the media statement: "There is deep value in ourshares and we have confidence in CDL's strong fundamentals and future growth potential. We have repositioned our business for the next lap, with a focus on growth, enhancement and transformation.

"Our robust balance sheet enables us to initiate our share buyback exercise to enhance returns for shareholders. We will continue to seek investments for CDL, capitalising on both internal and external opportunities."

The lowest price that CDL paid on the market was S$9.44, while the most that it forked out was S$9.54.

The counter closed down by S$0.01, or 0.11 per cent, to S$9.54.

CDL has lost 23.6 per cent in the year to date.

Editor's Choice

BT_20180816_ANGIPO16_3533376.jpg
Aug 16, 2018
Companies & Markets

SGX eyes billion-dollar Reits, consumer, tech, healthcare IPOs in coming months

cs-generic13June-03.jpg
Aug 16, 2018
Real Estate

Rush to beat cooling measures sends developers' sales to 16-month high

BT_20180816_YCTHAI16JPLF_3533457.jpg
Aug 16, 2018
Companies & Markets

ThaiBev to ramp up Vietnam operations

Most Read

1 From Morgan Stanley intern to COO for South-east Asia investment banking in just 7 years
2 Borrowers feel rate hike pinch as banks step up mortgage repricing
3 Wangz Hotel being sold for S$46m
4 Singapore home prices won't pop without migrants
5 SGX eyes billion-dollar Reits, consumer, tech, healthcare IPOs in coming months
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

2018-08-06T044616Z_1852675711_RC15C3FFBCC0_RTRMADP_3_HKEX-RESULTS.JPG
Aug 16, 2018
Companies & Markets

Forget HKEx; SGX carves out its own winning niche

nz-kei-150818.jpg
Aug 16, 2018
Companies & Markets

Keppel Land CFO Lim Kei Hin dies

Aug 16, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Aug 16, 2018
Companies & Markets

Stocks to watch: ASL Marine, Aspial, CFM, Heeton, KSH, Vibrant, Stratech

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening