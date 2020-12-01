CDL to report full-year loss; Deloitte completes Sincere review

Get our introductory offer at only
Singapore
CITY Developments Ltd (CDL) expects to sink into the red in 2020 with a full-year loss, reversing from a S$564.6 million net profit in 2019, dragged by the prolonged impact of the coronavirus outbreak.
It foresees more impairment losses, and British unit Millennium &...
