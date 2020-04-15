You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

CDL to scoop up controlling stake in China's Sincere Property Group

Wed, Apr 15, 2020 - 9:12 PM
nishar@sph.com.sg@Nisha_BT

CITY Developments Limited (CDL) is acquiring a 51.01 per cent stake in Chinese real estate developer Sincere Property Group for RMB4.39 billion (about S$0.88 billion), which will enable it to expand its footprint in China.

As part of the transaction, a call option will also be granted to CDL, which it can exercise to purchase an additional 9 per cent interest in Sincere Property for RMB0.77 billion at the same entry valuation. If exercised, it will allow CDL to acquire a 60.01 per cent stake in Sincere for a total of RMB5.16 billion.

“Given the adverse impact of the Covid-19 crisis and the global uncertainty, CDL has taken the opportunity to negotiate new terms for its investment into Sincere Property, which are significantly improved over the original investment terms announced last year,” said CDL in a statement to the Singapore Exchange after the market closed on Wednesday.

CDL had announced in May last year that it would acquire a 24-per-cent stake in Sincere by investing RMB5.5 billion, which would comprise an equity investment and extending interest-bearing loans. The investment was to be split equally into two tranches, the first being a four-year interest-bearing loan of RMB2.75 billion, part of which would be converted into equity. The second tranche of RMB2.75 billion was to have been invested once certain conditions were fulfilled. The deal was not completed by Q4 2019 as expected “due to a variety of factors”, said CDL, adding that it did not acquire a stake in Sincere, but had extended an interest-bearing loan of RMB2.75 billion last year.

Sincere will use part of the RMB 4.39 billion to repay a loan previously extended to it by CDL. Once the deal is completed, CDL will hold a joint controlling interest in Sincere through an offshore investment vehicle. Sincere chairman Wu Xu’s stake in Sincere will fall from 60 per cent to 29 per cent; Chinese developer Greenland Holdings Group Co will see its shareholding in Sincere about halve from 40 per cent to 19.99 per cent.

SEE ALSO

CDL to expand EV charging points in new and existing developments

The new transaction values Sincere at RMB8.60 billion, almost 50 per cent below its net asset value (NAV) of RMB16.48 billion as at its unaudited consolidated financial statements for the year ended Dec 31, 2019.

With this deal, CDL’s portfolio allocation in China will go up from 13 per cent to 17 per cent as its presence in China goes from three cities to 18. It will also broaden its capabilities across property segments to include new asset classes such as business parks. The deal also gives CDL access to Sincere’s development land bank of 9.2 million sq m, with 64 development projects across mostly Tier 1 and 2 cities in China. In addition, Sincere has a portfolio of 27 investment properties in the retail, office and hospitality segments. 

Shares in CDL closed 44 cents lower on Wednesday at S$7.48.

BREAKING NEWS

Apr 15, 2020 09:08 PM
Government & Economy

Coronavirus delivers record blow to US retail sales in March

[WASHINGTON] US retail sales suffered a record drop in March as mandatory business closures to control the spread of...

Apr 15, 2020 08:48 PM
Banking & Finance

Mizuho to stop lending to new coal power projects

[TOKYO] Mizuho Financial Group will stop financing new coal power projects and end all loans for coal by 2050,...

Apr 15, 2020 08:26 PM
Government & Economy

Record demand as Czechs keep up borrowing frenzy

[PRAGUE] Demand for new two-year Czech bonds soared to a record high at an auction on Wednesday as the Finance...

Apr 15, 2020 07:37 PM
Companies & Markets

Yanlord records 6.77b yuan in property pre-sales for first three months of 2020

CHINESE property developer Yanlord Land Group recorded 6.77 billion yuan (S$1.36 billion) in total contracted pre-...

Apr 15, 2020 07:01 PM
Companies & Markets

SIA Group airlines recorded 65% fall in passenger numbers in March

THE overall passenger numbers of SIA Group's airlines fell 65 per cent year on year to 1.1 million in March, against...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.