CDL unit M&C axes 8% of global team, furloughs about 30% of employees

Singapore
MILLENNIUM & Copthorne (M&C) Hotels has reduced its global headcount by 8 per cent and furloughed another 30 per cent of staff in its owned-and-managed hotel portfolio, as the Covid-19 pandemic and governmental restriction measures introduced across most jurisdictions...
