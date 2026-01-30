CDLHT posts 0.4% rise in H2 DPS to S$0.0282

Revenue for the half-year period is up 7.2 per cent at S$142.5 million

Net property income grew 3.5% on the year to S$71.1 million for the half-year, from S$68.7 million. PHOTO: BT FILE

[SINGAPORE] CDL Hospitality Trust (CDLHT) reported on Friday (Jan 30) a distribution per stapled security of S$0.0282 for the second half ended Dec 31, 2025, up 0.4 per cent from S$0.0281 in the previous corresponding period.

Distributable income rose 1.2 per cent to S$35.9 million for H2, from S$35.4 million in the same period the year before.

Revenue for the half-year period was up 7.2 per cent at S$142.5 million, from S$132.9 million in the year-ago period.

This was supported by stronger contributions from the Singapore, Australia, New Zealand, Japan, and UK portfolios. The UK portfolio specifically benefited from inorganic contributions from The Castings, Benson Yard, and Hotel Indigo Exeter, which helped mitigate softer trading conditions elsewhere.

Net property income (NPI) grew 3.5 per cent on the year to S$71.1 million for the half-year, from S$68.7 million.

The distribution of S$0.0282 will be paid out on Feb 27, 2026.

Meanwhile, for the full year ended Dec 31, 2025, DPS was 9.8 per cent lower at S$0.0480, versus S$0.0532 the previous year.

Total income available for distribution fell 8.9 per cent to S$60.9 million from S$66.9 million. Full-year revenue was 2.8 per cent higher at S$267.6 million from S$260.3 million, while NPI eased 4.1 per cent to S$129.7 million.

The NPI performance was “partially affected by ongoing room renovation works at W Hotel and Grand Millennium Auckland,” CDLHT said.

Vincent Yeo, chief executive officer of the managers, said: “2025 was a year of transition for CDLHT. Income from two of our major assets was impacted as they completed their multi-year renovation programmes.”

“With the new product at W Hotel and Grand Millennium Auckland, operating momentum improving across several assets... we are transitioning towards stronger footing as we commence 2026,” he added.

Units of CDLHT closed S$0.005 or 0.6 per cent lower at S$0.84 on Thursday, before the results were released.