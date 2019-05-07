CDP account opening goes fully digital: SGX

Get our introductory offer at only
BOURSE operator Singapore Exchange (SGX) launched a fully digital application service for Central Depository (CDP) accounts on Monday.
Customers who want to open accounts online no longer have to present hard copies of their supporting paperwork.
