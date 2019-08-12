You are here

CDW Holding warns of first-half loss on lower gross profit

Mon, Aug 12, 2019 - 6:41 PM
janiceh@sph.com.sg@JaniceHengBT

MAINBOARD-LISTED consumer electronics part maker CDW Holding warned on Monday that it is likely to report a consolidated operating loss for the first six months of its financial year ended June 30, 2019.

CDW said this was mainly due to lower gross profit caused by overall lower utilisation rate and higher material costs for the production of larger LCD backlight units, as well as an increase in share of losses of an associated company.

Details of its financial performance will be disclosed when CDW finalises and announces its unaudited consolidated financial results for the first half.

CDW shares last closed unchanged at 18.4 Singapore cents on Thursday.

