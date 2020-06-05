You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

CDW Holdings brings forward dividend 'to support shareholders' amid Covid-19

Fri, Jun 05, 2020 - 8:33 PM
marilee@sph.com.sg@MarissaLeeBT

CDW Holdings said on Friday that it will pay out a second interim dividend of S$0.007 per share in lieu of the final dividend of US$0.007 per share proposed for 2019.

This means that shareholders will get their payouts on June 22, instead of having to wait till after the company's annual general meeting (AGM).

The payment of an interim dividend only requires the board’s approval and does not require shareholders’ approval under the company’s by-laws.

CDW has received approval from the Singapore Exchange to postpone its AGM to a date on or before June 30, due to disruptions caused by Covid-19.

The group said: "Given the economic uncertainty surrounding the global Covid-19 pandemic, the board is of the view that it is in the best interests of the shareholders to have the dividend distributed... as soon as possible to... provide some support to them during this difficult period."

SEE ALSO

CDW Holding Q2 loss widens to US$818,000 despite revenue rise

CDW shares rose 0.9 Singapore cent or 6.92 per cent to S$0.139 on Friday.

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Companies & Markets

SIA Engineering responds to SGX query on unusual trading activity

Banyan Tree restructures amid Covid-19 hit, lays off 10-15% of global workforce

Geo Energy fails to get noteholders' nod to loosen notes terms

Hot stock: SIA Engineering gains 9.4%, receives SGX query

Keppel O&M, Borr Drilling defer delivery of 5 jackup rigs to 2022

Oil trader Winson demands payment from OCBC for Hin Leong deal

BREAKING NEWS

Jun 5, 2020 08:23 PM
Government & Economy

EU to start opening external borders from July

[BRUSSELS] The European Union will only fully open internal borders by the end of June and begin lifting...

Jun 5, 2020 07:46 PM
Transport

Bentley to cut 1,000 UK jobs in recovery plan after virus

[ENGLAND] Bentley Motors plans to slash as many as 1,000 jobs in the UK, about a quarter of its workforce, to cut...

Jun 5, 2020 07:22 PM
Government & Economy

Citing Covid-19, Australia bars George Floyd protests

[SYDNEY] Australian authorities moved on Friday to scupper protests inspired by the death of black American man...

Jun 5, 2020 07:21 PM
Companies & Markets

SIA Engineering responds to SGX query on unusual trading activity

SIA Engineering said on Friday that it is not aware of any information not previously announced that might have...

Jun 5, 2020 07:02 PM
Companies & Markets

Banyan Tree restructures amid Covid-19 hit, lays off 10-15% of global workforce

HOSPITALITY Group Banyan Tree is undertaking a series of right-sizing and cost-saving exercises that has affected 10...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.