Centurion Corp eyes Middle East expansion while shoring up domestic presence

The property player is targeting worker and mid-skilled housing in around three countries in the Middle East

Centurion Corp chief executive Kong Chee Min said the group is taking "baby steps" into the Middle East, where opportunity is ripe. PHOTO: YEN MENG JIIN, BT

[SINGAPORE] 2025 was a landmark year for property player Centurion Corp , marked by the listing of its accommodation trust in one of Singapore’s largest initial public offerings of the year.

The group is now laying the groundwork for its next growth phase, with its first foray into the Middle East.

Speaking to The Business Times, Centurion Corp chief executive officer Kong Chee Min said the Middle East is ripe with opportunity, given its heavy reliance on migrant labour and largely expatriate workforce.