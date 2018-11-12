Centurion Corp reports Q3 profit of S$7.32m

CENTURION Corporation's third-quarter net profit was 21 per cent higher year on year at S$7.32 million.

The corresponding quarter a year ago recorded losses of S$1.48 million on investment properties and assets held for sale. There were no such losses in the current quarter.

The group’s revenue was lower by 12 per cent to S$28.27 million, largely attributable to the expiry of the lease on Westlite Tuas in Singapore which ceased operations in December 2017.

Earnings per share came to 0.87 cent, from 0.8 cent previously.

The counter closed at 40.5 cents, down half a cent, on Monday.