You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Centurion Corp reports Q3 profit of S$7.32m

Mon, Nov 12, 2018 - 11:28 PM
nisha.v.ramchandani@gmail.com@Nisha_BT

CENTURION Corporation's third-quarter net profit was 21 per cent higher year on year at S$7.32 million.

The corresponding quarter a year ago recorded losses of S$1.48 million on investment properties and assets held for sale. There were no such losses in the current quarter.

The group’s revenue was lower by 12 per cent to S$28.27 million, largely attributable to the expiry of the lease on Westlite Tuas in Singapore which ceased operations in December 2017.

Earnings per share came to 0.87 cent, from 0.8 cent previously.

The counter closed at 40.5 cents, down half a cent, on Monday.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Companies & Markets

Delfi posts stronger profits in Q3

Jawala Inc voluntarily suspends trading of its shares

Boustead Singapore Q2 FY19 profit down 3%

Straco Corp reports flat net profit for Q3

Oxley Holdings posts lower net profit for Q1 FY19

Metro in the black in Q2 FY19

Editor's Choice

BT_20181112_JASHELL_3613760.jpg
Nov 12, 2018
Consumer

Shell adds local flavours to upgraded Shell Select stations

BP_PAP_121118_1.jpg
Nov 12, 2018
Government & Economy

Big test awaits 4G leaders as next GE nears

BP_MAS_121118_4.jpg
Nov 12, 2018
Companies & Markets

MAS, SGX leverage blockchain tech to settle tokenised assets

Most Read

1 Why Elon Musk fears artificial intelligence
2 Singapore can achieve steady, sustained growth: PM
3 LTA announces changes to parking provisions from February 2019
4 From cell to table: the evolution of food
5 100 units of The Woodleigh Residences released for sale
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BP_Monetary Authority of Singapore _121118_50.jpg
Nov 12, 2018
Banking & Finance

MAS sets out principles to guide use of artificial intelligence, data analytics in finance

doc72qe7tn00zbohu63ou7_doc6wj6wgoxvbn1ekcyx13e.jpg
Nov 12, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

AK_GoJek_1211.jpg
Nov 12, 2018
Companies & Markets

Go-Jek partners DBS to offer regional payments services

BP_Grab_121118_40.jpg
Nov 12, 2018
Companies & Markets

Grab in tie-up with UOB for financial services in region

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening